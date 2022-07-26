2.57 lakh people perform Amarnath Yatra so far

Srinagar, July 26 Since the Amarnath Yatra began on June 30, more than 2.57 lakh people have performed it and on Tuesday, another batch of 2,189 pilgrims left for the valley from Jammu.

Officials from the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said a total of 2,57,921 yatris have so far had darshan in the cave shrine.

On Monday, 7,321 pilgrims performed the yatra.

Of Tuesday's bath, 1,374 were going to Pahalgam and 815 headed to the Baltal base camp.

Yatris using the Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the shrine situated 3,888 metres above sea level and return to the base camp the same day after the darshan.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 km for four days.

Helicopter services are also available on both routes.

The cave houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of moon.

Devotees believe that the structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The pilgrimage will concluded on August 11 or Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

On the last day of the Yatra, Lord Shiva's holy mace called 'Charri Mubarak' will reach the cave shrine from Dashnami Akhara temple in Srinagar after which the final puja will be held.

