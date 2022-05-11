26 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, May 11 As many as 26 persons were injured in a road accident in J&K's Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said that the accident took place at Khandli in Rajouri, when a bus coming from Peeri to Rajouri collided with a tipper coming from the opposite direction.

"The injured are under treatment at government medical college Hospital Rajouri where all are stated to be out of danger," a source added.

