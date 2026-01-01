2,731 drunk driving cases booked in Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 1 As many as 2,731 people were caught driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during New Year celebrations in three police commissionerates covering Greater Hyderabad. In the special drive undertaken by police on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, a total of 1,198 drunk drive cases were booked in Hyderabad commissionerate limits.

Police in Cyberabad booked 928 cases while 605 motorists were caught in Rachakonda commissionerate.

The Hyderabad traffic police conducted a special enforcement drive against drunken driving from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. to ensure road safety and prevent road accidents.

The primary objective of this special drive was to ensure that commuters reach their destinations safely, to deter drunken driving, and to minimize the risk of fatal and non-fatal road accidents during the New Year celebrations.

Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Venkateshwarlu said that the Hyderabad traffic police aimed to welcome the New Year without a single accident, thereby enabling citizens to celebrate responsibly and safely.

Of the total 1,198 cases booked, 1,042 were two-wheeler riders, 51 were three-wheelers and 105 were four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers.

Offenders were categorised based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. A total of 175 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 50 mg/100 ml.

The police registered 468 cases for BAC levels ranging from 51-100, 293 cases for 101-150 and 163 cases for 151-200.

Police said 51 offenders were found to have BAC levels ranging from 201-250 and 31 offenders from 251-300.

Seventeen cases were booked for BAC levels of above 300 mg/100 ml.

The Joint Commissioner said that there will be zero tolerance on drunken driving and this special drive will continue. He urged the commuters to cooperate with Hyderabad traffic police.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar thanked citizens for an incident-free New Year. He posted on ‘X’ that strong enforcement, effective awareness, and public support resulted in zero incidents with drunk driving enforcement drives everywhere.

“This didn’t happen by chance. Awareness worked, responsibility won, and your cooperation made the difference. Let us all continue working together to make Hyderabad a much more safer and truly global city,” he wrote.

The Commissioner also congratulated all officers for the successful conduct of New Year’s Eve 'bandobast' and the strict enforcement of drunk-driving laws.

