28 Hawk jawans serving in MP's Maoist-hit Balaghat get promoted

Bhopal, June 29 The Government of Madhya Pradesh gave out-of-turn promotion to 28 police personnel deployed in Maoist-hit regions in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who attended the annual award ceremony at the Police Ground in Balaghat on Sunday, honoured the cops with medals for their heroic efforts in fighting against Maoists.

Addressing the award ceremony, CM Yadav congratulated those who received the award and out-of-turn promotion. "For fighting bravely against Naxalites, soldiers and ex-soldiers have received promotion. Our forces are capable of fighting the enemies of the nation," he added.

CM Yadav also said that the Madhya Pradesh government has made a surrender policy, which has received positive results in reducing Maoist activities in the state.

Cops who got out-of-turn promotion are known as the 'Hawk Force' - the state's elite combat unit raised to take on Maoist activities. The Hawk Force is placed under the command of the Anti-Naxal Wing and is largely deployed in three Maoist-hit districts.

Maoism in Madhya Pradesh has been curbed with the efforts of joint forces of the Centre and state in the past few years.

After the partition of the state in 2001, most of the affected districts went to Chhattisgarh. However, MP's three districts - Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori - are recognised as Maoist-hit regions.

The state government has made a provision for out-of-turn promotion of those whose works are categorised as extraordinary efforts, serving in high-risk regions.

This out-of-turn promotion is given every year. Last year, 55 Hawk jawans were promoted for gunning down over a dozen Maoists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor