28,000 portable toilets to help keep Mahakumbh area, Ganga clean

New Delhi, Jan 10 Under the National Clean Ganga Mission, special cleanliness management measures, including 28,000 toilets, have been implemented at a cost of Rs 152.37 crore for Mahakumbh 2025.

These initiatives combine modern technology with traditional practices to ensure a clean and sustainable environment for the event, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Maintaining the purity of the Ganga, effective waste management, and creating plastic-free zones are top priorities for the organisation of Mahakumbh 2025.

The event is being presented as a benchmark for environmental responsibility, with a strong emphasis on maintaining cleanliness throughout the fair area.

Over 28,000 toilets, including 12,000 Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) toilets equipped with septic tanks and 16,100 prefabricated steel toilets with soak pits, have been installed across the fairgrounds.

These toilets aim to promote an eco-friendly approach while ensuring cleanliness. Additionally, 20,000 community urinals have been set up to ensure a comfortable and hygienic experience for devotees while promoting eco-friendly practices.

To ensure effective waste management in the event area, 20,000 trash bins have been installed to help segregate waste at the source, while encouraging its reuse and recycling.

To further streamline waste collection and disposal, 37.75 lakh liner bags have been provided.

This well-organised waste management system will keep the event area clean and eco-friendly.

The strategies adopted for Mahakumbh 2025 will not only set high standards for cleanliness but also demonstrate the country's commitment to environmental sustainability, the Ministry said in a statement.

Mahakumbh 2025 is not just a religious event but a model example of environmental conservation and cleanliness. It highlights the efforts of the government towards maintaining the purity of the Ganga, sustainable waste management, and creating plastic-free zones.

Through this sacred event, awareness about cleanliness and environmental protection will be raised in society. This cleanliness initiative for Mahakumbh 2025 will inspire not only the present generation but also future ones.

