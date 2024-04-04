290 nominations for Kerala's 20 LS seats, maximum in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, April 4 A total of 290 nominations have been filed for Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats, which go to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the parliamentary elections.

Thursday was the last date for filing of nominations.

The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on Friday and Monday is the last date for withdrawal.

Thiruvananthapuram, which sees a triangular fight between the three political fronts, has the maximum number of nominations, at 22, and the Alathur (reserved for SC) constituency in Palakkad district has the least - eight.

According to Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul, the state has 2,72,80,160 voters, including 1,40,95,250 women and 1,31,84,573 men. There are 2,49,960 voters above 85 years of age and 2,999 aged 100 or above.

There are 3,70,933 first-time voters besides 88,384 NRI voters.

There will be 25,177 polling booths and 181 auxiliary booths. Of these, 2,776 will be model polling booths, 555 will be managed by all-women teams, while youths will manage 100 and 10 will be managed by physically challenged poll officials.

