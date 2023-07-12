3 accused arrested in Bengaluru CEO, MD murder case

The Bengaluru Police Wednesday arrested three people in connection with the murder of the Managing Director (MD) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a private company in the city. The police identified the arrested as Felix, Vinay Reddy and Santosh. On Tuesday, the trio had entered the premises of Aironics Media Private Limited and killed the firm’s CEO Vinu Kumar and MD Subramanyam Phanindra, the police said.According to a police source, the accused were nabbed near Kunigal in Tumakuru district.

According to the initial findings, around 4pm, three accused persons entered the office at North Bengaluru’s Amruthahalli along with Phanindra. There were 10 other employees in the premises at the time. The three accused and Phanindra were sitting in his room when the trio suddenly attacked him with sharp weapons. When Vinu Kumar tried to intervene, he was also assaulted. The accused then escaped through the backdoor. Phanindra and Vinu were moved to hospitals by the employees but the two succumbed to their injuries. A police officer said, “Felix and Phanindra had worked together. He had established his own company and was a rival in the business. The police said there was business rivalry between the two companies, Gnet Broadband and Aironics, which could be the primary cause behind the killings. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

