3 booked for hurting religious sentiments during road rage

New Delhi, March 26 Three persons, including a woman, were booked here on Saturday for outraging religious sentiments of a man during an incident of road rage, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 3.15 p.m. when a 33-year-old man was going from Vasant Kunj towards Saket on his scooter.

When he reached near the red light of Saket Metro Station, one car hit the scooter of the complainant which was driven by a man and had two more occupants, including one woman.

"The complainant asked them to stop and on this, heated arguments took place between them which turned into a scuffle, during which the turban of the complainant fell down," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaikar said.

All the three accused, including the woman, then fled the spot leaving behind their car.

"The complainant was sent to Safdarjung Hospital where he was medically examined and thereafter, his statement was recorded," the official said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the car which was involved in the incident has been impounded. It was found to be registered in the name of Shakti Sejwal, a resident of Lado Sarai.

"The owner revealed that the car was being driven by his son and daughter, aged 24 and 28 years, respectively," the official said, adding that the third man is yet to be identified.

Of the three, one man, identified as Shobit, has been arrested while efforts are on to nab the others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor