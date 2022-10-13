3 children drown in water-logged 6 feet deep pit

New Delhi, Oct 13 In a tragic incident, three youngsters drowned in a water-logged pit at Kaya Maya Park in south Delhi's Khanpur area. The police said the water had collected in the pit following the recent heavy rainfall in the national capital.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Risabh (16), Piyush (13) and Piyush (16), all residents of Khanpur area.

According to Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast district, around 2.38 p.m. on Thursday, a police control room (PCR) call was received at the Pul Pehladpur police station regarding the drowning of three children following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) and police teams rushed to the spot.

"The caller, another 16-year-old boy on the spot, told the police that he along with his seven friends came to bathe in the rainwater accumulated in the park. When they were taking a bath, three of his friends, Piyush, Risabh and another boy also named Piyush, went into the pit. They started drowning and after some time they disappeared in the water," said the DCP.

"On the instance of the boy, the police team jumped into the water filled pit. After an intensive search of about 30 minutes all the three children were fished out of the water and sent to Majeedia Hospital in a CAT ambulance, where they were declared brought dead by the doctors," said the DCP.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that Kaya Maya Park is under the jurisdiction of the DDA and rainwater has accumulated because of the recent rainfall.

"The park is so designed that a depression exists which creates a natural pond. After the recent rains it was filled to around six feet, at its highest point," said the official.

This comes two days after six children, aged between eight and 13, drowned in a rainwater-filled pond in Gurugram Sector 111 on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor