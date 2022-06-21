3 CRPF jawans killed in Maoists ambush in Odisha's Nuapada

Bhubaneswar, June 21 Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed during an exchange of fire with Maoists in a remote forested region in Patdhara of Nuapada district on Tuesday, police officials said.

The jawans who sacrificed their lives include two assistant sub-inspectors Sishupal Singh and Shivpal, and constable Dharmendra Kumar Singh. All three deceased were from other states.

While Shishupal Singh belonged to Uttar Pradesh, Shivlal hailed from Haryana and constable Singh was from Bihar, the police officials said.

According to the police, the three CRPF jawans were part of a road opening party and were in a transit from one camp to another.

Following the incident, Nuapada SP and senior officers of CRPF have reached the spot. Combing operations have been intensified in the area. More teams of Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF have been pressed into operation. Operations would continue till the Maoists are flushed out, the police said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a tweet, said, "Shocked at the unfortunate incident in Nuapada District where 3 CRPF jawans laid down their lives fighting the Maoists valiantly." He expressed condolences to the families of the bravehearts.

DGP S.K. Bansal expressed deep anguish to the bereaved families, stating that the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs would not go in vain. Bansal said the anti-Maoist operations would continue in the area to track down the ultras.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has announced payment of ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to each of the martyrs family.

