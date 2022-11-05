3-day Wangala Festival to begin in Meghalaya on Nov 10

Shillong, Nov 5 The 46th edition of Wangala Festival, also known as 100 drums festival which is Meghalayas one of the most famous post harvest carnivals, will begin at Wangala dam Chibragre near Tura in West Garo Hills district on November 10, officials said on Friday.

The three-day cultural festival organised by the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee will see the participation of 10 ten dancing troops from all four corners of Garo Hills, one of the four regions of Meghalaya.

The festival is a thanksgiving ceremony observed by the indigenous Garo tribes to seek blessings from the deity ‘Misi Saljong' for bumper yields in the sowing season.

The festival is also held in the neighbouring tribal dominated areas of Bangladesh.

Traditionally, young boys and girls choose their life partners during this festival.

With Covid-19 restrictions having been completely withdrawn, a large number of people, both locals and those from outside the state, are expected to participate in the festival.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, opposition leader Mukul M. Sangma, Garo Hills Autonomous District Council chief executive member Albinush Marak are expected to attend the festival on different days.

Other highlights of the festivals include handloom and handicraft exhibition and competitions in traditional recitation and folk songs.

