3 days after mysterious death, Sonali Phogat cremated in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 26 Three days after her mysterious death, BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat's last rites were performed on Friday in her hometown Hisar in Haryana by her family members and sympathisers.

Her 16-year-old daughter, Yashodhara, lit the funeral pyre amid the presence of a large number of people and leaders who turned up to pay their last respects.

The family demanded a probe into her death at a resort in Goa by the CBI.

Earlier, her body was brought to Hisar from Goa and kept at the civil hospital mortuary.

Wrapped in a BJP flag, the body was kept at her farmhouse at Dhandhoor village, 10 km from the district headquarters, to enable the people to pay respect.

Phogat started her career as a news anchor and later rose to fame on video hosting platform TikTok. She also acted in a few movies.

Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta, the BJP MLA from Hisar, Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP, Hisar mayor Gautam Sardana were present, among others.

