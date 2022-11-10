3 dead, 17 injured in bus collision in J-K's Samba district

Three people including a 13-year-old girl were killed and 17 others were injured after two buses collided in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

The accident happened at the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

Among the injured, at least seven people have received multiple injuries.

"17 injured, 3 including a 13-year-old girl killed. At least 7 have been referred to other hospitals as they received multiple injuries," said Dr Bharat Bhushan, Samba district hospital Medical officer.

Expressing grief, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the road accidents in Doda and Samba.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Samba. My deepest condolences to the families of deceased. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance," the Lieutenant Governor said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, four persons were reported missing after their car lost control and plunged into the Chenab in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The Indian Army and the State Disaster Response Force were involved in the rescue operation.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that every possible effort is being made to trace the victims of the accident and he is in constant touch with the authorities.

On Tuesday, at least 20 people were injured after the vehicle carrying them met with an accident in the Watyin area of Handwara in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

Previously, after the snowfall lashed the Gulmarg-Butapathri road on Saturday night, six people were reported injured in a car accident near Nagin on the next day (Sunday) due to overspeeding despite the promulgation of strict driving instructions, an Army press release had informed.

All passengers were then rescued and taken to the hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

