3 dead, 26 injured after mini-truck carrying marriage party falls off culvert in MP

New Delhi, May 10 Three persons died while 26 others were injured after a mini-truck carrying a marriage party fell off a culvert in Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday when a mini-truck carrying a marriage party from Jhabua towards Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar in Alirajpur fell off a culvert.

Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar is a village named after freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Alirajpur Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Singh, said, "A vehicle going to attend a wedding ceremony fell off a culvert. Three people have died and 26 others have received injuries. The injured, 12 women and 14 men, are being treated at a government hospital in Jhabua district."

As per the police, the deceased have been identified as Prakash Solanki (20), Lala Kharadi (60) and Pankaj Solanki (15), all residents of Bhutkhedi village in Jhabua district.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra have expressed grief over the incident and directed the officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured persons.

"CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep condolences on the untimely demise of precious lives due to the accident in Alirajpur district. He has instructed the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured," the CMO said.

