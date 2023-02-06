3 dead several injured as SUVs collide in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

Three people were killed and several injured when two cars collided in Sultanpur here, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Para Basu village in Sultanpur near the Akhand Nagar police station area, where two SUV cars collided headon. A motorcycle too was involved in the accident.

Three men died on the spot while seven others sustained injuries.

The injured were sent to the district hospital in the neighbouring Ambedkar Nagar district for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem, police said.

Upon receiving the information, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police reached the spot and started legal proceedings in the matter.

District Magistrate, Sultanpur, Ravish Gupta told media persons that the Revenue Department and the SDM have been directed for helping the deceased's relatives, and Ambedkar Nagar administration have been instructed to provide better treatment to the injured.

Earlier this year, as many as six people of the same family died while four others were critically injured in a road accident on January 11 after a dumper ran over people at a roadside tea stall on the Banda-Bahraich National Highway.

In the first week of January, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer lost his life after meeting with an accident in the Bhiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Kotwali when he was on his way to work.

According to Chowki Incharge Court Complex, Ratan Lal, the deceased RPF officer identified as Rakesh Kumar Rai, was on his way to the Mau Indara Railway Station when an unidentified vehicle rammed into him in the morning.

Last month, at least three people died and five more were critically injured after a speeding Lucknow-bound bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Thathia police station area of

Uttar Pradesh. In an earlier incident, on December 30, three persons died after two motorcycles collided in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor