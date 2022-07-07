3 girls were gang-raped by 3 boys in ​​Arwal city.

Arwal: A shocking news is coming out from Arwal in Bihar. Two sisters have been gang-raped in the district. The accused fled the scene after gang-raping the two minor girls. The gang rape victim said that 3 accused have raped her. She was first called from the village to the city and then arranged to stay in a hotel. The victim has alleged that the three raped her in a hotel room. Both minor sisters informed the police. A search is on for the accused by filing a case of gang rape.

