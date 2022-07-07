3 girls were gang-raped by 3 boys in Arwal city.
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 7, 2022 02:48 PM 2022-07-07T14:48:55+5:30 2022-07-07T14:48:59+5:30
Arwal: A shocking news is coming out from Arwal in Bihar. Two sisters have been gang-raped in the district. The accused fled the scene after gang-raping the two minor girls. The gang rape victim said that 3 accused have raped her. She was first called from the village to the city and then arranged to stay in a hotel. The victim has alleged that the three raped her in a hotel room. Both minor sisters informed the police. A search is on for the accused by filing a case of gang rape.
According to the information received, 3 girls were gang-raped by 3 boys in a residential area of Arwal city. After getting information about this, the police are conducting raids in many places to arrest the accused. It is understood that both the younger sisters are sisters in a relationship. The victim women said they were called to the city and the three accused took them to a hotel. He was gang-raped inside the hotel. The victim girls reached Mahila Thane on Wednesday night and lodged a complaint with the police. Police have registered a case. After the incident, the police raided several places to arrest the accused. However, the accused have not been arrested yet.