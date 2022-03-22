3 held for murderous attack on University official

Meerut, March 22 The Meerut police have arrested three men who had opened fire on Rajveer Singh, dean of the veterinary college of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology.

As per the accused, they were hired by one of the female professors at the institute, who wanted to 'take over' his post.

The arrests took place almost ten days after the sensational attack on Singh.

On March 11, some unidentified assailants had opened fire on Singh while he was on his way back home. Attackers fired eight rounds and three bullets hit the dean, who is still in the ICU.

Narendra Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Daurala police station, said: "His car was barely 400 metres from the university gate when some unidentified assailants stopped his vehicle. As he rolled down the window, they opened fire."

SSP Meerut, Prabhakar Chaudhary, formed five police teams to crack the case. With no tips, the absence of proper CCTV footage, and Singh's unconscious state, it was difficult for police to crack the case.

"Our team has arrested three men who were identified as Anil Baliyan, Munendra Bana, Ashu Chadha Monty," said the SSP.

"The three confessed to their crime and told us that they were hired by professor Arti Bhatele, who works in the vet institute at the university, to kill the dean," he added.

Police said that the accused, Anil Baliyan, said that he came in contact with Professor Bhatele while he was getting his daughter admitted to the university in 2014.

The two became close at the time, which is why Baliyan's wife left him and started living in their village.

"Baliyan told us that Bhatele was unhappy with Rajveer becoming the dean even when she was 'more educated'. She used to feel that she was 'more deserving'. He also said that she had knocked on all doors to get the top job but had failed," said the SSP.

"She asked Baliyan if he could help her murder the dean so she could get his post. She promised to get Baliyan's daughter a job at the university. He got greedy and asked his friend Munendra Bana to fetch someone who could kill Singh," he added.

The police said that Bana introduced Baliyan to Ashu Chadda and one Nadeem, who were dreaded criminals. They planned to kill Singh but failed.

"We have managed to recover the weapon, money, and the vehicle used in the crime from the arrested men. Two of the accused, Bhatele and Nadeem, are absconding," said the SSP.

