3 held for throwing meat pieces in village well in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), July 2 The Bijnor police have arrested three people for allegedly throwing meat pieces in a well, police said.The incident took place in Peepli village under the Himpurdeepa police station area on Saturday.According to police, the locals found meat pieces in a well located in a vacant plot. The well is dry but the locals have a devotional sentiment with it.Following the incident, tension gripped the area and heavy police was deployed.

Ram Pratap Singh, Station House Officer of Himpurdeepa police station, said, “Locals reported the matter to police and a complaint was received against four people. Samples have been collected and sent to laboratories for testing. A case under IPC sections 269 and 270 (negligently doing any act) has been registered and three suspects have been arrested. One is absconding.”

