3 injured after DTC bus crashes into subway crossing

New Delhi, Feb 2 Three persons were injured on Thursday after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit a car and then rammed into the subway crossing in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar, an official said.

"The injured driver, conductor and marshal deployed inside the bus received minor injuries and were rushed to Metro hospital in Ranjit Nagar where they are being treated," an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Ghanshyam Bansal said: "At about 12.15 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding an accident between a DTC bus and Brezza was received at Naraina police station."

"During the enquiry, it was found that a DTC bus came from Dhaula Kuan side and was going towards Naraina Depot after dropping all the passengers at the stop. Suddenly, the bus collided with a Brezza car near the subway of the Naraina flyover and in order to save the car, the bus rammed into the metro crossing," the DCP said.

"The driver, conductor and marshal Gaurav, Ramesh and Rohtash were present on the bus who were shifted to Metro Hospital for treatment. Rohtash and Gaurav got minor injuries to the forehead and hands while Ramesh got injuries in to the abdomen and is under treatment in Metro Hospital," the official said.

However, two persons Jasjog Singh and Eknoor Singh, residents of Gurugram, who were present in the car were safe and did not receive any injuries.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code is being registered and further investigation is going on.

