3 injured in stampede-like situation at Tirumala shrine in Andhra Pradesh

A stampede-like situation was witnessed at Tirupati's Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, three people have been reported to have received injuries in the incident. A large number of pilgrims gathered at the ticket counter to get Sarvadarshan tickets at the shrine which led to a stampede-like situation. The ticket counters were closed for two days which led a large number of people to rush to secure their tickets at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the incident, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) PRO Ravi Kumar said that the situation was brought under control soon after the pilgrims standing long in the queue were allowed to enter the Tirumala shrine to worship without tickets. Kumar further stated that VIP darshan will be closed till Sunday at Tirumala to allow common people to worship. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) provides free darshan to all the pilgrims coming to the shrine of Tirumala to worship. However, lately the TTD governing bodies had stopped giving tokens as the ticket counters were closed for the last two days. This made several devotees stay in Tirumala waiting for the ticket counters to open.

