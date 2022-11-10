3 JeM operatives sent to 6-day police remand in Jammu
Published: November 10, 2022
Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives, who were arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, were sent to six-day police remand, said police on Thursday.
The Jammu Police busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad and arrested three operatives Mohammad Yaseen, Farhan Farooq and Farooq Ahmed.
The Police had also recovered three AK-56 rifles, six grenades, one pistol, nine magazines and 191 rounds from their possession.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
