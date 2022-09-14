3 killed, 15 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, Sep 14 Three persons were killed and 15 injured on Wednesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Official sources said that a minibus went out of the driver's control at Sawjian Nallah in Poonch district and slipped into a gorge.

"Three passengers have died in this accident and 15 others have been injured. Army rescue teams have promptly launched a rescue operation.

"The injured have been shifted to sub-district hospital in Mandi town of Poonch district," sources said.

