3 killed, 15 injured in J&K road accident
By IANS | Published: September 14, 2022 10:09 AM 2022-09-14T10:09:04+5:30 2022-09-14T10:25:38+5:30
Jammu, Sep 14 Three persons were killed and 15 injured on Wednesday in a road accident in Jammu ...
Jammu, Sep 14 Three persons were killed and 15 injured on Wednesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Official sources said that a minibus went out of the driver's control at Sawjian Nallah in Poonch district and slipped into a gorge.
"Three passengers have died in this accident and 15 others have been injured. Army rescue teams have promptly launched a rescue operation.
"The injured have been shifted to sub-district hospital in Mandi town of Poonch district," sources said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app