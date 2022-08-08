3 Killed, 2 Injured In Stampede At Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Temple

Three people were killed while several others were injured after a stampede was reported early morning at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday. According to reports, the stampede occurred during the morning hours when there was a huge rush of devotees at the temple.

Notably, a monthly fair was being organised inside the temple premises. Speaking about the casualties, three women devotees were killed in the stampede, while two others severely injured people were rushed to the hospital in Jaipur for treatment. Following the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and are helping to bring the situation under control. They are also investigating the reason behind the stampede. The Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan is among the most important pilgrim destinations in the state and attracts thousands of devotees on a regular basis.