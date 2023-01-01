3 killed, 7 injured in militant firing in J&K's Rajouri
By IANS | Published: January 1, 2023 09:36 PM 2023-01-01T21:36:06+5:30 2023-01-01T21:55:23+5:30
Jammu, Jan 1 Three people were killed and seven others injured in militant firing in J&K's Rajouri district on Sunday, police said.
Police sources said that the incident was reported from Dangri village of Rajouri district, adding that the area is 7-8 km away from Rajouri town.
Senior police and army officers have reached the spot.
"The area has been cordoned off for searches," a source said.
