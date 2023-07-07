3 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident
By IANS | Published: July 7, 2023 06:36 PM 2023-07-07T18:36:18+5:30 2023-07-07T18:40:08+5:30
Jammu, July 7 Three persons were killed on Friday in a road accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.
Police said that three people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down into the Chenab River near a cafetaria in Morh on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.
“Soon after the accident, rescue operation was started by police, SDRF and volunteers.
“A case has been registered into the incident,” police said.
