3 OGWs detained under PSA in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Dec 27 Three overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Saturday.

"As part of its sustained efforts to maintain peace and security, Shopian police has detained three overground workers (OGWs) under the provisions of the Public Safety Act (PSA)," a police statement said.

The detained individuals have been identified as Owais Ahmad Lone of Sedow, Mashooq Ahmad Shah of Shahlatoo, and Subzar Ahmad Gani of Check Choland, all residents of Shopian, it added.

"The detenues were found repeatedly involved in activities prejudicial to the security of the state. Despite preventive actions and proceedings initiated against them under Sections 170/126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), they continued to indulge in unlawful activities, thereby posing a serious threat to peace and security in the district. Considering their continued involvement in such activities, detention orders were obtained from the District Magistrate, Shopian, after completion of all legal formalities," the statement said, adding that, subsequently, the detenues were taken into custody and lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

Shopian police reiterates its commitment to safeguarding peace and security and will continue to take firm action against elements inimical to the security of the state strictly in accordance with law, the statement added.

J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their OGWs, sympathisers, drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful activities.

These coordinated effects are undertaken to dismantle the complete support system of terrorism.

In addition, police also attach the properties of people involved in terrorism, drug smuggling, etc., after obtaining court orders. Such properties are created by the involved persons through terrorist activities and other unlawful activities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor