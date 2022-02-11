3 Pakistani fishermen held, 11 boats seized in Gujarat's Bhuj by BSF

Three Pakistani fishermen, who intruded into the Harami Nalla area in Gujarat's Bhuj, have been apprehended, and eleven Pakistani fishing boats seized, said the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday.

The intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was detected on Thursday in Harami Nalla, Gujarat, the BSF further said.

Following this, Gujarat Frontier, BSF immediately launched a massive search operation in the area spread across 300 sq km.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor