3 persons arrested in Srinagar acid attack incident

Srinagar, Feb 2 Three persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Srinagar acid attack on a 24-girl old woman in the city.

The acid attack took place in the Hawal area of Srinagar city Tuesday evening in which a 24-year old woman was grievously injured.

Police sources said, "In this regard a case under FIR No. 08/2022 U/S 326-A of IPC was registered in Police Station Nowhatta and investigation was started immediately.

"As the case was of heinous nature, SSP Srinagar immediately formed a Special investigation team (SIT) with SP North Raja Zuhaib as Chairman and SDPO Khanyar, SHO Nowhatta, SHO Safakadal and SHO Women PS as members.

"During the initial field investigations and technical analysis, the name of one suspect came up which led to the arrest of the main accused namely Sajid Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate. SIT arrested this main accused as his role came into prominence.

"During the initial questioning, it came out that this accused was having an interest in the girl and since she had rejected his engagement proposal, he had been stalking her.

"The arrested accused had taken note of the timings of the girl long before this attack. The accused used to work in a medical shop and in the evening of February 1, 2022, he took break from work and went on a scooty towards the place where the girl used to work along with a co-accused namely Momin Nazir sheikh of Mehjoornagar.

"On victim's way back home in the late evening, she was followed and acid was thrown on her and afterwards the accused ran away and went back to his shop. This second accused was also arrested when more evidence in the case came up. The scooty used in the commission of this heinous crime was also seized by Police.

"It further came out that the accused had purchased the acid from one person namely Mohd Saleem of Padshai bagh, a motor Mechanic who works at international motors near Durga nath near Dal Gate area.

"This third accused person has also been arrested for his further examination.

"Legal Process was also initiated for sealing this workshop as one of its employees had sold acidic material in violation of Hon'ble SC guidelines.

"This Shop was sealed by following due procedure by the Executive Magistrate.

"All shopkeepers in Srinagar are strictly instructed to follow Hon'ble SC directions on sale of acid, failing which legal action will be initiated against them.

"A special drive will be started in this regard shortly in coordination with the District Administration".

