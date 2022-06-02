3 soldiers injured in blast at J-K's Shopian, say police

Three soldiers were injured in a blast that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police said on Thursday.According to the police, the blast took place in a private vehicle after which the injured soldiers were hospitalised.

The nature and source of the blast have not been ascertained yet and are under investigation.

"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone police tweeted early this morning.

On Wednesday a civilian was injured after being shot at by terrorists in Shopian.Police further said that the civilian was injured in his and his condition is stated to be stable.

"The terrorist fired upon one civilian Farooq Ahmad Sheikh in Chidren, Keegam area of Shopian. He got injury in leg and has been shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On Tuesday, a Hindu school teacher Rajni Bala was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region. Bala, a Hindu school teacher was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region. A resident of Samba in the Jammu region, Bala sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, police said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor