3 terrorists, cop killed in gunfight in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, May 25 Three terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces at Kreeri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday, adding that one Jammu and Kashmir policeman died during the operation.

All the three terrorists were Pakistani nationals, said the police.

"Three Pakistani terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained martyrdom in this chance encounter. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

