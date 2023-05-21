3 wanted snatchers held in South Delhi

New Delhi, May 21 Three robbers, who created havoc in Delhi by committing back to back snatching, were held by the police from South District areas.

A senior police official said that the accused were identified as Mohit, Lavkush Pratap, and Rakesh.

"The police noticed a man was travelling on a bike in Amdrews Ganj area in suspicious condition. He was asked to pull over, but the accused tried to run away. He was later apprehended following a chase. The accused was identified as Mohit," the official said. Lavkush Pratap was held from Sangam Vihar while Rakesh was apprehended from Ambedkar Nagar.

Police said that the trio were involved in more than dozen cases.



atk/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor