3 year-old dies after undergoing CT scan in UP

Vinod Kumar's son Divyansh, who lives in Dhanauli, fell from the roof. He was injured. He was rushed to SR Hospital in Namner at 5 pm on Friday. The doctor sent him for a CT scan in the evening. The family then took him to Dr. Neeraj Agarwal's center in Subhash Park area. Divyansh was injected there. After that his health deteriorated. CT Scan Center staff handed Divyansh over to his family. They rushed the boy to the hospital. There the doctors pronounced him dead. The family then took him back to the doctor for a CT scan. But the center was locked. The family informed the relatives about this. Soon the family gathered near the center. Police also reached the spot. Police have registered a case against Dr Agarwal and his staff in the case.