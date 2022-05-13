3 youths of a family killed in road accident in Bihar Sharif

Patna, May 13 Three youths of a family were killed when their motor-cycle was hit by a truck in Bihar Sharif district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Raju Kumar, Bunty Kumar and Ravi Kumar. They were returning from Diyawa village to their native place at Pranchak village on a motor-cycle. The victims met with the accident at 4.30 am on Friday.

Nandan Kumar, the SHO of Rahui village said: "The victims were travelling on a bike. When they reached Kajichak village, a high speed truck, laden with watermelons rammed them from behind. All the three died on the spot."

Following the accident, the truck driver and helper fled the spot leaving their truck behind.

"We have registered an FIR for rash and negligent driving against the alleged driver. The accused will be arrested soon," Kumar said.

A large number of local villagers assembled at the place and blocked the road.

