3-yr-old undergoes successful liver transplant at Hyderabad’s Osmania Hospital
By IANS | Published: July 17, 2024 11:32 PM2024-07-17T23:32:29+5:302024-07-17T23:35:03+5:30
Hyderabad, July 17 Doctors at the Osmania General Hospital, the oldest government-run hospital in Hyderabad, have successfully performed a liver transplant on a three-year-old boy.
Modugu Chohan Aditya of Khammam district was suffering from congenital biliary atresia and liver failure.
An advanced liver donor transplant procedure was performed successfully on July 3 by Madhusudan and his team of surgical gastroenterology and liver transplantation at the Osmania General Hospital.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the child's mother Amla donated a part of her liver to her son. Both the mother and child were discharged on July 16.
So far, 30 cases of liver transplant, including 8 paediatric liver transplant cases, have been successfully performed at the Osmania General Hospital.
Established in 1910, Osmania Hospital is the oldest hospital and one of the biggest government-run healthcare facilities in Telangana.
