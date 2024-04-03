30 monkeys found dead in water tank in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 3 Around 30 monkeys were found dead in a water tank in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

Municipal workers pulled out the bodies of monkeys from the water tank near Nagarjuna Sagar under Nandikonda Municipality.

The water tank was being used to supply drinking water to about 200 families in Hill Colony and municipal staff had placed metal sheets on top of it.

Officials suspect that due to scorching heat, monkeys may have entered the tank through the metal sheets for water but could not come out and drowned.

After the recovery of the dead bodies of such a large number of monkeys, the area's residents were worried about the impact on their health as they had been consuming the same water. They suspect that monkeys died 10 days ago while the same water was supplied to them for drinking. They demanded action against municipal officials for their negligence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor