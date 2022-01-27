30 per cent reduction in daily cases across all zones of BBMP. says Chief Commissioner

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday said that there is about a 30 per cent reduction in daily COVID-19 cases in all the zones of the municipality, further instructing the officials to take precautions to contain the spread of infection in localities with a high caseload.

Gupta was addressing a virtual meeting on controlling COVID-19 in the city.

"There is a reduction of about 30 per cent in daily cases across all the zones. Case trends over the past week across all the zones have been reviewed. The positivity rate has also reduced from 25-plus per cent to 17-20 per cent during the last week. But BTM Layout, Malleshwaram, HSR Layout and Konnankunte wards are noticed to have a higher caseload. Hence, strict containment measures must be taken in these locations," said Gupta during the meeting.

He also directed the officials to map the positivity rates of RAT and RTPCR across all zones, and flag if there is any higher positivity noticed. All cases who were contacted and marked as 'home isolation' shall be discharged on the platform on the seventh day, he added.

Mobile Triaging Units shall focus on triaging 10-15 per cent of the overall caseload and 100 per cent of all cases recommended hospital/Covid Care Centre admission, shall be physically triaged on the same day, the chief commissioner further instructed.

COVID Care Centres (CCC) have been set up in the city as per necessity. But most of the infected persons are under home isolation. Gupta instructed the officials to identify the number of CCCs based on caseload and current occupancy and re-deploy staff from Zero-occupancy CCCs.

Vaccination coverage across the 4 categories (Dose 1, Dose 2, 15-17 age group and precaution dose) were discussed in the meeting.

"All Zonal Coordinators should review the coverage on a daily basis and accordingly guide zones to ensure 100 per cent vaccination, the chief commissioner instructed.

State Covid War Room Head, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, A team containing Covid Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS) head, Home Isolation head, all zonal commissioners, all zonal coordinators, all zonal joint commissioners, zonal health officers, BBMP war room team and other concerned officials were present at the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

