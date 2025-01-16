30 unauthorised petrol pumps sealed across Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Jan 16 In a significant enforcement drive, 30 outlets were found selling petrol and Diesel in violation of the Legal Metrology Act 2009 on Thursday.

An official statement said that this action was part of a comprehensive effort to protect the consumer interest by ensuring compliance with the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and Petroleum Rules.

The specially constituted teams of the Legal Metrology Department carried out simultaneous inspections in seven districts of the Kashmir division where these outlets were operating illegally.

"These special inspection teams were constituted for this purpose by way of a special order issued by the Controller, Legal Metrology and intensive inspection drives were carried out by the respective teams today during which it was found that these illegal fuel outlets were violating key legal standards and regulatory norms, including the use of unverified nozzles and tampering with the measuring devices," the statement said.

"It was observed that these fuel dispensing units were operating without any authorisation either from the Oil Marketing Companies or the Petroleum and Safety Organisation and the Nozzles which were used for delivering fuel to consumers were found without any verification from the Legal Metrology Department," the statement said.

The statement further added that the quantity of Petrol or Diesel which was paid by the Consumers was not guaranteed to them in absence of the certification and checks by the concerned agencies.

"In light of these facts, all such dispensing units were sealed today in Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar and Anantnag. Cases have been registered against the owners/operators of these sealed petrol pumps and legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the Legal Metrology Act and Petroleum Rules are underway," the statement added.

The order issued by Controller Legal Metrology J&K has mentioned that there are reports of various outlets operating in Kashmir valley in contravention of Section 24, Section 12, Section 30 and Section 26 of Legal Metrology Act 2009 which not only goes against the interest of Consumers but they also pose a serious hazard to the public safety as they are operating without any safety standards required from Petroleum and Safety Organisation.

The order further reads that these outlets are operating in violation of the terms and conditions laid down under Rule 141 of Petroleum Rules and the allied From XIII and Article 4 therein and this non-compliance with the Legal Metrology Act and the rules therefore compromises with the transparency and consumer interest.

The breach of Petroleum Rules further jeopardises the safe handling and storage of flammable substances like Petrol and Diesel.

Meanwhile, the department has urged consumers to be vigilant and report any short delivery at fuel stations to the department. The cooperation of consumers is vital in curbing illegal operations and ensuring fair and safe fuel distribution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor