3,080 selected for jobs in Israel from UP, to take skill test now

Lucknow, Jan 29 Nearly 3,080 workers have been selected for various jobs in Israel. The walk-in registration of workers to be sent from India to Israel has ended at the Government ITI in Lucknow, and now a skill test will be conducted till January 30.

“So far 3,080 workers have been selected for jobs in Israel. There are 10,000 vacancies of construction workers and for which thousands queued up at the ITI office,” an official said late on Sunday.

“Only candidates having application form with signature and seal issued by the institute and registered with the labour department would be able to participate in the skill test that would now be conducted till January 30,” Government ITI principal Raj Kumar Yadav said.

Yadav said that candidates who are not registered with the Labour department and have not approached Government ITI Aliganj, Lucknow by January 28 to get the application form signed, will not be able to appear for the skill test where abilities of aspirants to do shuttering work, tiles and marble fitting and wall plastering among others are being tested.

“Nearly 2,400 forms were distributed and only these many candidates will be allowed to appear in the skill test till January 30. Nearly 4,200 candidates took the test and another 2,400 would appear over the last two days,” he said.

He said thousands of candidates gathered at ITI Aliganj gates and created ruckus on Sunday as thousands of jobseekers from UP and even outside queued up for skill tests to try their luck against 10,000 vacancies of construction workers in Israel.

The Israel job offer is accompanied with lucrative perks like a decent salary of Rs 1,37,250 per month besides a fund bonus of Rs 15,000.

The skill test is organised by the state government to provide employment opportunities to Indian workers in Israel under the Chief Minister Mission Employment Scheme.

