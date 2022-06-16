32-year-old man rapes 8-year-old girl in Delhi, arrested
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 16, 2022 09:27 AM2022-06-16T09:27:41+5:302022-06-16T09:29:10+5:30
In a shocking incident a 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in Badarpur area ...
In a shocking incident a 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in Badarpur area of South East Delhi. The accused and the victim, both lived in the same house as tenants. The accused committed the crime when the girl was alone at home, said the Delhi Police.Open in app