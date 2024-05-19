328 LS candidates allotted election symbols in Punjab: CEO

Chandigarh, May 19 Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C on Sunday said that 328 candidates contesting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state have been allotted election symbols.

Out of 328 candidates, 169 are Independent candidates.

Sibin C said 26 candidates are contesting from Gurdaspur, including 14 Independents, while 30 candidates are contesting from Amritsar, out of which 18 are Independents.

Likewise, 27 candidates are in the fray from Khadoor Sahib, of which 18 are Independents.

There are 20 candidates in the fray from Jalandhar, including eight Independents. Sixteen candidates are contesting from Hoshiarpur, comprising four Independents. Out of the total 28 candidates from Anandpur Sahib, 13 are Independents.

Of the 43 candidates in Ludhiana, 26 are Independents. Fourteen candidates are in the fray from Fatehgarh Sahib, seven are Independents. Out of 28 candidates from Faridkot, 12 are Independents.

A total of 29 candidates, including 17 Independents, are contesting from Ferozepur. Of 18 candidates from Bathinda, eight are Independents. Out of 23 candidates in Sangrur, nine are Independents, while 15 Independent out of 26 candidates are contesting from Patiala.

He said election preparations are in final stages and polling will be held on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm.

