33 pc quota announced for women in Rajasthan Police

Jaipur, Sep 4 Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give 33 per cent reservation to women in Rajasthan Police subordinate services.

An official said that Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules 1989 has been amended to pave the way for the induction of the reservation.

“The excellent players will also get a 2 per cent reservation in the recruitment which will held by Rajasthan Language and Library and Rajasthan Excise Laboratory departments,” he said.

Further, it was decided that in case of the death of a specially-abled government employee, his close relatives will also be included among his dependents.

“Either of the employee’s parents, brother or sister will be able to get the pension,” the official said.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government increased the reservation for women in Grade 3 teacher recruitment from 30 per cent to 50 per cent.

This decision for the women’s reservation was one of the poll promises of the BJP.

An official said that the reservation is intended to provide more employment opportunities for women in the state and make them self-reliant.

--IANS

