33 people test Covid positive in K'taka residential hostel

Koppala (Karnataka), Jan 15 At least 33 people, including 20 students, have tested Covid-19 positive at a residential hostel in Karnataka's Koppal district on Saturday amid the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential hostel in Kukanuru city has a strength of 618 people, including 550 students.

After 13 persons, including one teacher, were found to be infected on Thursday and Friday, the authorities then ordered all the inmates of the hostel to be tested.

Of the 20 infected students, 10 were being sent to the Covid Care Centre at Talakal, while the rest are isolating in the hostel premises.

Meanwhile, 164 police officers have tested positive for Covid, taking the number of infected cops in the state to 504.

Among them 16 have recovered so far.

In Bengaluru, 13 officers from the K.G. Nagara police station and 15 from the Subramnyanagar police station were infected.

The police have seized 474 two wheelers, 26 autos, 47 cars so far for curfew violations in Bengaluru.

At least 33,640 cases have been lodged for not wearing masks and an amount of Rs 85,66,250 fine has been collected from the violators.

In the last 24 hours alone, 376 cases have been lodged and Rs 88,000 fine amount has been collected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor