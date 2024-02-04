3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Meghalaya

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the richter scale struck the East Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 2:37 PM IST. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 2.37 PM. The depth of the quake was recorded at 12 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 04-02-2024, 14:37:15 IST, Lat: 25.80 & Long: 90.69, Depth: 12 Km , Region: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya," the NCS said in a post on X