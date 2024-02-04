3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Meghalaya
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 4, 2024 06:39 PM2024-02-04T18:39:29+5:302024-02-04T18:39:50+5:30
An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the richter scale struck the East Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 2:37 PM IST. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 2.37 PM. The depth of the quake was recorded at 12 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 04-02-2024, 14:37:15 IST, Lat: 25.80 & Long: 90.69, Depth: 12 Km , Region: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya," the NCS said in a post on X