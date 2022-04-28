36 hours on, firefighting at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site continues

Some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi have been seen still burning on Thursday.

Fire tenders are there at the spot. Further details are awaited.

A massive fire broke out at North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5:00 pm that later spread into a massive fire.

Following the incident, locals living near the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi have also been reporting breathing problems.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of negligence over the Bhalswa landfill fire.

Speaking to ANI, the minister informed that the Delhi government has sought a report from Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over the fire incident.

"The people of Delhi are facing landfill fire due to MCD's negligence and 15 years of BJP's corruption. We ordered Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Tuesday to inquire and submit the report within 24 hours. We will make a decision on this matter after his report comes," Rai said.

Further hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the minister said, "If they had worked on this, these garbage mountains would not have been here."

He said the BJP people should first go to the Bhalswa landfill and survey what they have done in the last 15 years. "If they had driven bulldozers there for 15 years, these mountains of garbage would not have stood today."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor