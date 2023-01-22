3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
By ANI | Published: January 22, 2023 12:28 PM2023-01-22T12:28:05+5:302023-01-22T18:00:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh, on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology ...
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh, on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake struck in the state at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 29.78 and a longitude of 80.13 at around 8:58 am on Sunday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 22-01-2023, 08:58:31 IST, Lat: 29.78 & Long: 80.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 23km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," NCS tweeted on Sunday.
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app