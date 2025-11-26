3.81 lakh smart meters installed in J&K as part of key scheme; major loss-reduction work underway

Srinagar, Nov 26 As part of the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) aimed at making electricity available to consumers without cuts and curtailments and to reduce transmission losses, the Jammu and Kashmir government has so far installed 3.81 lakh smart electric meters in the Union Territory, an official said.

A progress report of the Power Development Department tabled during the review meeting of the project chaired by Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo on Wednesday stated: "The first phase of the RDSS project started in November 2020 with an initial target to install 20,000 meters in selected areas of Jammu and Srinagar cities, and it was eventually completed in 2022 with 1.5 lakh smart meters installed. The second and third phases that began in 2024, with a cumulative target of over 9.50 lakh smart meter installations by 2026, are currently under implementation."

The Chief Secretary reviewed the reform with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening infrastructure and substantially reducing power losses under the RDSS.

The report said that 3,81,671 smart meters were installed, registering 40 per cent installation of the total 9,50,755 meters targeted across Jammu and Kashmir.

"A division-wise breakup showed Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has installed 1,87,894 meters out of the total sanctioned 7,62,872 meters, while Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) installed 1,93,777 meters against the target of 7,27,855 meters, marking steady progress towards a transparent and consumer-friendly power distribution mechanism across Jammu and Kashmir. Works worth Rs 4,709 crore under loss reduction and Rs 1,053 crore under smart metering are targeted for completion under RDSS.

"The works have been divided into multiple packages and awarded to four project implementing agencies, including JPDCL, KPDCL, Powergrid Energy Services Limited (PESL), and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), for their completion within deadlines," the report said.

"The progress in loss reduction and information technology and operational technology works stood at 74 per cent for JPDCL, 73 per cent for KPDCL, 57 per cent and 33 per cent for PESL in Kashmir and Jammu respectively, and 72 per cent and 31 per cent for NTPC in these divisions. The Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses have already been reduced from 58 per cent in 2022 to around 32 per cent at present, with a target to bring them down to 12 per cent by 2028.

"The Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and Average Revenue Realised (ARR) gap has been reduced from Rs 3.11 to Rs 1.29 per unit, while billing efficiency has improved from 56 per cent to 69 per cent and collection efficiency from 75 per cent to 94 per cent, reflecting significant strides towards financial sustainability and operational efficiency in the power sector," the report said.

Officials said the Chief Secretary directed that all ongoing reform works aimed at loss reduction must be completed within the sunset period prescribed under RDSS by the Government of India.

"He stressed fixing daily and weekly targets for all components of loss reduction works, including LT cable replacement, augmentation and replacement of the distribution system, HT line cabling, replacement of HT conductors, feeder segregation and installation of electric poles. He underlined the importance of improving feeder-wise billing and revenue collection efficiency and called for stringent action against officials found negligent or lax in discharging their responsibilities,” officials added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor