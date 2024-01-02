3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir experienced a 3.9 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The seismic event occurred at 11:33 am.

In a post on X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 02-01-2024, 11:33:32 IST, Lat: 32.76 & Long: 74.57, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, India."

At least 30 people have been killed after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 rattled Japan on Monday, NHK World reported. The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 p.m. local time, with a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Buildings crumbled, fires broke out, and tsunami warnings were sent as far away as eastern Russia, following the earthquake, whereas people in Japan's coastal areas were ordered to evacuate. Meanwhile, a large fire broke out in the central Japanese city of Wajima on Monday evening after the quake shook the area and over 100 shops and houses were destroyed as a result of the blaze, NHK World reported.

At the Shika nuclear power facility in Ishikawa Prefecture, there was a blast and a burning stench, according to the Nuclear Regulation Authority.