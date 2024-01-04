3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir

In the early hours of Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district experienced a magnitude 3.9 earthquake, as reported by officials. Fortunately, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported.

The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar, occurred at 12.38 am, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake hit at latitude 33.34 degrees north and longitude 76.67 degrees, at a depth of five kilometres.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the depth occurred at 9:01 am. The NCS said that the depth of the earthquake was registered at 180 kilometres.

In a post shared on X, NCS stated, Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 04-01-2024, 09:01:50 IST, Lat: 36.60 & Long: 71.24, Depth: 180 Km, Region: Afghanistan. It is the fourth earthquake that occurred in Afghanistan in a week.