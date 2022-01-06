3rd Covid wave to peak in Jan, experts predict

The peak point of the third wave of Covid-19 in India is expected to be seen in the third week of January, scientists said. Maharashtra is also projected to see the highest covid cases in mid-January. This is according to research by the Indian Institute of Science and the Indian Institute of Statistics, Bangalore.

Experts also predict that the third wave of corona infections will begin to subside in early March. According to research models from experts, estimates are based on infection, vaccination and declining immunity, which means that 30 percent, 60 or 100 percent of the population may be infected with the covid-19 virus. Researchers studied using South African variants.

Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,85,401.As many as 325 patients lost their lives taking the death toll in the country to 482876. India has reported 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



