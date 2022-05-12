4 CBI officials dismissed for threatening to frame bizman in terror case

New Delhi, May 12 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday dismissed its four Sub-Inspectors after placing them under arrest for demanding Rs 25 lakh bribe from a businessman in Chandigarh threatening him of implication in a terror case.

The accused officials were identified as Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar, Akash Ahlawat, all posted in Delhi office.

The CBI placed them under arrest and conducted searches at their premises which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

"The complainant, who is running a firm in Chandigarh had alleged that on May 10, six persons, including four CBI officials, entered his office and threatened to arrest him by implicating him in a case of supporting and providing money to terrorists. The accused forcefully took the complainant in a car and also demanded Rs 25 lakh from him," said the CBI official.

The official said that as part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption and other offences, not only in respect of those from outside but its own officials, the CBI on receipt of the complaint, immediately registered a case, identified its three other officials allegedly involved in the matter and effected their arrests.

"Taking a serious note of this act on part of these delinquent officials, all four of them were dismissed from service," said the CBI official.

The arrested accused are being produced today before the competent court at Chandigarh.

